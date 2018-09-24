Red Hat CEO explains Q2 revenue miss

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) President and CEO Jim Whitehurst spoke to CNBC’s Jim Cramer late last week about the company’s Q2 revenue miss.

Whitehurst notes that Red Hat started getting customers into three-year agreements about two and a half years ago. The terms give the company more time to sell additional products but also mean the deals don’t go up in value every year. The Linux business should recover as those deals come closer to the renewal dates.

Whitehurst: “We did say we expect this is the bottom and it should re-accelerate from here. We have good visibility and our total backlog grew 20 percent this quarter, so we have a pretty good sense that it’ll accelerate from here. Next year, with a lot more renewals from those, you should see more growth.”

Red Hat shares are down 0.6% premarket to $133.86.

Previously: Red Hat -4% on mixed Q2 report with downside Q3 guide (Sept. 19)

Previously: BMO, Oppenheimer cut Red Hat targets after earnings (Sept. 20)