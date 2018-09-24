Dun & Bradstreet 'go-shop' period expires without any competing offers

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB -0.4% ) says the 45-day "go-shop" period under its agreement to go private expired without getting any alternative proposals.

Three parties had entered into confidentiality agreements and received access to certain information, DNB says

Sees deal closing no later than Q1 2019.

Proxy materials relating to a special meeting of shareholders to vote on the proposed transaction have been submitted to the SEC; details on date, time, and place of special meeting will be announced when determined.

