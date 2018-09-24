Salesforce, Apple collab on new iOS app, SDK

Apple and Salesforce (CRM -1.2% ) announce a strategic agreement for Salesforce to redesign its app with exclusive features for iOS.

The new features will include Siri Shortcuts integrated with Salesforce Einstein Voice.

The companies will also provide tools for Salesforce developers to build native apps with a new Salesforce Mobile SDK for iOS. There’s a supporting iOS app development course on Salesforce’s learning platform, Trailhead.

The SDK will be available by year’s end and the app will release early next year.