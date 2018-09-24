Galapagos launches mid-stage study of GLPG1972/S201086 in knee osteoarthritis

Dosing is underway in a Phase 2 clinical trial, ROCCELLA, evaluating Galapagos NV's (GLPG -0.2% ) GLPG1972/S201086 in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee. The acton triggers a €9M milestone payment from collaboration partner Servier.

Galapagos is responsible for conducting the U.S. portion (~300 participants) of the 850-subject study while Sevier is responsible the the ex-U.S. part. The primary endpoint is the reduction in cartilage loss at week 52 compared to placebo as measured by MRI.

GLPG1972/S201086 is a disease-modifying osteoarthritis drug (DMOAD).

According the ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is December 2020.