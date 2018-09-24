BioXcel Therapeutics expands immuno-oncology partnership with Nektar into clinical development in pancreatic cancer

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) and Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR +2.4% ) are expanding their ongoing research collaboration into a new clinical partnership to clinically evaluate the novel combination of BTI’s BXCL701, a small molecule immune-modulator, DPP 8/9 and FAP inhibitor; Nektar’s NKTR-214, a CD122-biased agonist; and a checkpoint inhibitor as a potential therapy for pancreatic cancer.

Vimal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of BTI said, “Mechanistically, we believe the action of BXCL701 on macrophages and neutrophils within the tumor tissue can activate the innate immune system and then in combination with NKTR-214 and an anti-PD1, we can then prime adaptive immune cells in order to trigger T-cell driven anti-cancer activity and the generation of T-cell memory. The exciting preclinical data presented at this year’s ASCO Meeting highlighted the complementary mechanisms by which these three agents can synergize to generate durable responses in various animal models.”