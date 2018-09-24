Details on the Sears restructuring proposal

Eddie Lampert's proposal for Sears Holdings (SHLD -4.7% ) includes extending near-term maturities, reducing long-term debt and eliminating cash interest obligations.

Lampert and ESL Partners maintain that the best path for Sears shareholders is for the company remaining a "going concern" to hold on to value.

The proposed liability management transaction gives Sears 2nd lien debt holders and unsecured debt holders two options, presumably at a haircut. Lampert and team also want to sell down real estate over the next several years to reduce the debt load.

As for the store business, Lampert says Sears is looking for more partners for the Craftsman, DieHard and Kenmore businesses.

A vote of shareholders will be needed for final approval of the deal. ESL holds a 74% stake in Sears.

