CIMB chairman Nazir Razak to leave Malaysian bank: Reuters

Nazir Razak, brother of Malaysia's former prime minister, will step down as chairman of CIMB Group Holdings (OTCPK:CIMDF) by the end of the year, after almost 30 years at the country's second-biggest bank, Reuters reports.

Nazir said he decided to leave after completing the bank's four-year recalibration plan, which began in 2014.

In 2015, Nazir took a leave of absence, after a report that he received about $7M from his brother Najib before the 2013 general electtions and distributed the funds to other politicians. An independent review into money transfer concluded Nazir didn't abuse his position and didn't use the bank's resources inappropriately.

