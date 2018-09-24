Nighstar's gene therapy for rare inherited retinal disorder shows encouraging action in Phase 1/2 study

Preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, XIRIUS, evaluating Nightstar Therapeutics' (NITE -5.9% ) gene therapy NSR-RPGR in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) showed a positive effect. The data were presented at the EURETINA Congress in Vienna.

On one-month follow-up, all three patients in cohort 3, one of three patients in cohort 4 and one of three patients in cohort 5 experienced an improvement in a visual field test called microperimetry.

Enrollment of 18 adults was completed last month. One-year follow-up data should be available in H2 2019.

Enrollment in an expansion study should commence next quarter will preliminary results expected in mid-2019.