Equity Bancshares acquires Midfirst Bank's offices in Guymon and Cordell

Equity Bancshares (EQBK -0.5%) announces the acquisition of assets and assumption agreement for deposits of two bank locations in Guymon, Oklahoma, and one in Cordell, Oklahoma from MidFirst Bank, a subsidiary of Midland Financial Co. of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
The acquisition is expected to close in 1Q19.
The three MidFirst bank locations in Guymon and Cordell will add ~$100M in deposits and $7M in loans to Equity’s footprint. After completion of the CBT merger on August 23, 2018, Equity, including its Guymon market, had ~$3.9B in consolidated total assets, including $2.5B in loans and $2.8B in deposits.
