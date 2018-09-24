Roku debuts new players, system upgrades

Roku (ROKU -0.7% ) has introduced new streaming players and the latest version of its operating system, which promises new features to search for entertainment.

The Roku Premiere and Roku Premiere Plus are set to list at $39.99 and $49.99 respectively, and each offers picture quality in HD, 4K Ultra HD and 4K HDR.

Both new players support 802.11 Wi-Fi and Dolby and DTS Digital Surround pass-through over HDMI.

The inclusion with the higher-priced Premiere Plus is a voice remote with TV power and volume buttons, which will take advantage of upcoming features in Roku OS 9 -- which allows users to perform voice searches for free content such as "let's see free sitcoms."

Roku OS 9 will start rolling out in early November and should be completed in Q1. Meantime, Roku OS 8.2 is rolling out to Roku TVs now; it offers use of Google Assistant with the platform and Pandora Premium support, along with automatic volume leveling and access to Spotify.