Stocks slip a bit as U.S.-China launch new round of tariffs

Stocks edge lower in early trading after U.S. tariffs on $200B worth of Chinese goods went into effect overnight, prompting China to launch retaliatory tariffs on $60B worth of U.S. products and cancel talks with the U.S. which had been scheduled for this week; S&P -0.2% , Dow and Nasdaq -0.3% .

European markets also are modestly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.2% , France's CAC -0.4% and Germany's DAX -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite were closed on holiday, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed -1.6% .

In corporate news, Comcast -7.3% after outbidding 21st Century Fox for Sky with a ~$38B bid, ending a two-year battle for the U.K. broadcaster, while Pandora +7.9% after agreeing to be acquired by Sirius XM Radio in an all-stock deal valued at ~$3.5B.

Most sectors are in the red, but energy ( +1.5% ) is a big outperformer as WTI crude oil +1.9% at $72.13/bbl following a weekend meeting between OPEC and other major producers ended without an agreement to raise production in order to counter falling supply from Iran due to U.S. sanctions.

On the flip side, the consumer discretionary ( -0.8% ) and tech ( -0.8% ) sectors lag in the sector standings, and the new communication services sector is lower by -0.7% .

Elsewhere, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note is up a basis point at 3.08%.