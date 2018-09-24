More on Natuzzi S.p.A Q2 results

Natuzzi (NTZ -0.1% ) reports Q2 net sales of €108M (-7.1% Y/Y), under constant exchange rates total net sales would have decreased by 3.4% Y/Y.

Gross margin declined 130 bps to 32.8%.

Operating margin of -4.6%, under constant exchange rates, net operating result would have been -€3.3M.

Net income of -€7.4M.

Cash & equivalents of €36.1M.

For H1: The improvement in company’s retail network emerges also on a Like-For-Like basis, same-store network reported increase of 2.2% in total sales of €25.1M; Natuzzi wholesale division sales were €131.5M down 1.5% & Softaly wholesale business sales were €49.7M, down 13.7%.

Previously: Natuzzi S.p.A. reports Q2 results (Sept. 21)