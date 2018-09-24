Hawkish Draghi remarks send euro higher, stocks lower

Inflation readouts may be fairly stable, but they're masking a "relatively vigorous pickup in underlying inflation," says ECB chief Mario Draghi.

Full speech here

The euro (FXE +0.4% ) has jumped about 50 pips vs. the dollar on the comments, and European shares (NYSEARCA:FEZ) have turned modestly lower, the Stoxx 600 now down 0.55% .

