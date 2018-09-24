T-Mobile rebrands MetroPCS and adds Amazon, Google partnerships

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is rebranding its MetroPCS prepaid service, and relaunching it with new plans featuring benefits from partner services Amazon Prime and Google One.

MetroPCS will become "Metro by T-Mobile," designed for "wireless customers –- and there’s lots of them –- who think prepaid is synonymous with limited coverage, cheap flip phones or bad credit. Those days are gone at Metro by T-Mobile."

There are two new "unlimited" plans in the new offering that will feature Google One as a cloud storage offering. The highest tier of plans will include Amazon Prime membership.

The new plans are available from next month.