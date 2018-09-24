DelMar Pharmaceuticals reports Q4 results

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI +2.7% ) reports net loss declined 38% to $11.14M. Working Capital down 17.6% to $5.41M.

The company appointed Saiid Zarrabian as full-time President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company expects to have cash available to fund planned operations into the middle of calendar 2019, based on overall clinical and corporate development progress achieved to date.

40 patients enrolled in Phase 2, open-label, second-line, Avastin-naïve, MGMT-unmethylated, recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) study being conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC).

9 patients have been enrolled in Phase 2, open-label, first-line temozolomide-naïve, MGMT-unmethylated GBM study at Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center.