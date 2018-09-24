Stanley cuts estimates for Chemours, Tronox and Venator on TiO2 outlook

Chemours (CC -3.9% ), Tronox (TROX -2.7% ) and Venator Materials (VNTR -6.4% ) are all sharply lower after Morgan Stanley cut its estimates and stock price targets, citing expectations that titanium dioxide prices will decline in H2 2018 and into next year.

Capacity utilization has not proven as tight as expected due to inventory destocking and higher than expected Chinese exports, Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews says.

Andrews expects index prices to normalize 5%-10% above marginal cost in 2020 but sees a low probability of a "bust" cycle similar to 2011-12.

The firm cuts CC's price target to $47 from $48, TROX to $16 from $21, and VNTR to $10 from $17.50; all three remain rated Equal Weight.

Source: Bloomberg First Word