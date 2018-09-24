J&J's esketamine nasal spray flunks late-stage study in treatment-resistant depression

A Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating two dose strengths (56 mg and 84 mg) of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.9% ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical's esketamine nasal spray in patients with treatment-resistant depression failed to demonstrate a statistically valid treatment effect compared to placebo. The data were presented at the Houston Mood Disorders Conference in Texas.

The study missed the primary endpoint of a statistically significant change in depression severity rating scale score from baseline to week 4 versus placebo for the 84 mg dose cohort. The lower dose could not be formally assessed based on the prespecified analysis plan but the "unofficial" results showed that this dose also failed to sufficiently separate from control.

The company submitted its U.S. marketing application to the FDA several weeks ago.

Previously: Johnson & Johnson files U.S. marketing application for esketamine nasal spray for depression (Sept. 4)