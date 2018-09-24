Tesla's bonds under the spotlight

Bond Angle keeps an Underperform rating on Tesla's (TSLA +0.4% ) 5.3% senior notes due in 2015 amid rising pressure at the company on various fronts.

"Evidence of drastic measures to preserve cash via halted production and stiffing suppliers signal free cash flow generation could be falling meaningful short of guidance, pressuring already dwindling liquidity ahead of looming near-term debt maturities and possibly spooking Tesla's banks," writes analyst Vicki Bryan.

Another 3 to 5 points of downside are seen on the Tesla bonds due to the volatile situation.

Bryan does suggest a few ways out for Tesla, including Tesla bondholders pushing out maturities or striking a deal to exchange convertible notes to stock. A cash infusion from new equity investors or an infusion of seasoned management are also seen as options for Tesla before the "invaluable mystic" of the company wears thin.