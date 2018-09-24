Bumble continues Match countersuit, plans IPO

Dating site Bumble will press ahead with its $400M countersuit against Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) after talks failed to result in a deal.

Match sued Bumble in March for patent and trademark violations and alleged misuse of trade secrets due to Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd previously co-founding Tinder.

Bumble’s countersuit alleges that Match interfered with Bumble’s business by asking it to provide confidential information under the guise of pursuing a purchase.

As that battle rages on, Bumble preps itself for another fight: a potential IPO.

Wolfe Herd says Bumble’s growth is at an annual run rate of $200M for the year. The company currently makes money from user subscriptions but will work on bringing in advertising next year.

Match shares are up 1.1% to $55.99.

