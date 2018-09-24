Empire Company reaches agreement to acquire Farm Boy

Empire Company (OTCPK:EMLAF +0.8% ) has signed an agreement to acquire Farm Boy for a total enterprise value of C$800M. The company intends to finance the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and debt.

Farm Boy is one of the fastest growing and successful food retailers in the country, with 26 locations in Ontario.

The EV of C$800M represents a 14.1x multiple of Farm Boy's estimated EBITDA in Empire's fiscal 2020 (which includes growth related to same-store sales and new store openings).

The close of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including review by the Canadian Competition Bureau. The acquisition is expected to close at the beginning of 2019.

Michael Medline, President and CEO of Empire. "Farm Boy has a best-in-class brand with stellar customer loyalty. Its fresh, ready-to-eat and private label offerings are particularly appealing to urban and suburban consumers – it truly is 'all about the food' at Farm Boy. We believe we will be able to build on their historical industry leading same-store sales growth of 5.3% and five-year EBITDA CAGR of 21% to double the size of the business in the next five years."