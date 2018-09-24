Animal spirits in gold miners after Barrick's purchase of Randgold

Barrick Gold overnight agreed to merge with Randgold Resources in an $18.3B deal. Both Barrick and Randgold are higher by about 7%.
The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX +1.1%)
Individual players: Eldorado Gold (EGO +2.6%), Goldcorp (GG +1.6%), Kinross (KGC +1.9%), AngloGold (AU +1.7%), Gold Fields (GFI +4.5%), Iamgold (IAG +4.6%), Yamana Gold (AUY +3.4%), Eldorado Gold (EGO +3.3%), Royal Gold (RGLD +2.3%).
ETFs: GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, JDST, GOEX, SGDM, ASA, RING, SGDJ, TGLDX, PSAU, GOAU, GDXX, GDXS, MELT
Previously: Barrick Gold to buy Randgold Resources in all-stock deal (Sept. 24)
