TransEnterix acquires and retains R&D team from MST Medical Surgery Technologies

TransEnterix (TRXC +3.2% ) has acquired substantially all of the assets of MST Medical Surgery Technologies Ltd. for two separate tranches of cash and stock, consisting of ~$5.8M in cash and 3.15M shares in first tranche and second tranche of $6.6M, payable in cash or stock.

The company will transfer MST’s Israeli-based R&D team to a newly formed subsidiary, TransEnterix Israel, Ltd.

“Adding innovative, novel technological capabilities to Senhance is a critical part of our long-term strategy as we work towards digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient,” said Todd M. Pope, President and CEO of TransEnterix. “The addition of the MST technology to our Senhance platform will increase the effectiveness of surgeons, making procedures quicker and less error-prone, leading to better outcomes for the patient.”