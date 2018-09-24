Deutsche Bank sees euro benefiting from global trade war

The euro is expected to climb back toward $1.20 as the U.S. substitutes Chinese imports with those from the eurozone countries, Bloomberg reports, citing a Deutsche Bank report.

The last time the euro was at that level was in May.

“The U.S.-led trade war on China may end up benefiting the euro disproportionately by diverting trade toward Europe,” George Saravelos, co-head of foreign-exchange research at Deutsche, wrote in a note to clients.

The Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso may also be beneficiaries.

Euro-based ETFs: FXE, EUO, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, UEUR