Deputy AG Rosenstein reportedly resigning. Updated: Or not

U.S. averages are giving up a few points on headlines saying Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein is set to resign his post. According to Axios, Rosenstein wants to get his resignation in before he can be fired.

The S&P 500 is currently lower by 0.5% .

Update at 12:20 ET: Multiple outlets are reporting that Rosenstein has neither resigned nor been fired. Instead he's gone to the White House for a previously scheduled meeting. The S&P remains down 0.5% .

Update at 12:55 ET: The White House says the president and Rosenstein will meet on Thursday. Back to our normal programming ...