Maricann announces intent to change name to Wayland Group Corporation

Maricann (OTCQB:MRRCF -0.6% ) announced that it intends to change its name to “Wayland Group Corp”. The proposed change in name is subject to certain conditions, including approval of the Company’s shareholders.

Meanwhile, Maricann expects to commence operating through its subsidiaries under the business name “Wayland Group”. Its ticker symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be “WAYL”, effective September 25, 2018.

“The new name reflects the more expansive portfolio that we’ve built and the direction that we’re heading as a global cannabis company”, stated Ben Ward, CEO.