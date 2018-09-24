Medtronic's Resolute Onyx DES beats Biotronik's Orsiro stent in real-world study

Results from a real-world study, BIONYX, involving almost 2,500 patients showed similar clinical performance at one year between Medtronic's (MDT +0.2% ) Resolute Onyx drug-eluting stent (DES) and Biotronik's Orsiro biodegradable stent, but patients receiving Resolute Onyx experienced a lower rate of stent thrombosis (blood clot blocks blood flow through the stent). The data were presented at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Conference in San Diego.

At year one, there was no statistically significant difference in outcomes between the two devices, but the incidence of stent thrombosis favored Resolute Onyx, 0.1% versus 0.7% for Orsiro (p=0.01).