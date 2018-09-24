UniQure advancing gene therapy for hemophilia B; shares up 6%

UniQure (QURE +5.9% ) announces that the third patient has been dosed in its Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating gene therapy AMT-061 in patients with severe and moderately severe hemophilia B. The aim of the open-label study is to confirm the dose of AMT-061 prior to treatment in the Phase 3 HOPE-B trial.

Topline data and dose confirmation should be released by year-end.

Enrollment is underway in HOPE-B. After a six-month lead-in, participants will receive a single intravenous administration of AMT-061. Dosing should commence in Q1 2019.