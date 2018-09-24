Microsoft announces new products, partners with SAP and Adobe

Microsoft (MSFT -0.3% ), Adobe (ADBE +0.3% ), and SAP (SAP +0.5% ) announce the partnered Open Data Initiative to create common data standards and put the customer “back in control of their own data.”

The Initiative will eliminate data silos by combining all of a single customer’s data into one real-time and renewable package for the company to retain.

Microsoft also introduced new offerings and provided product updates during its Ignite conference.

Slack rival Teams has 329K organizations as customers including 87 of the Fortune 100.

Microsoft Windows and Office apps will get a search box that checks both Bing and internal documents and data. Office apps users will also be able to share documents with LinkedIn direct connections.

Microsoft says it will spend $40M to put its AI products to work helping refugees, disaster response, and children in conjunction with aid organizations like World Bank.