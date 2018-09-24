Roche's Tecentriq + chemo improved progression-free survival in late-stage study in first-line lung cancer

Interim results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, IMpower132, evaluating Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -1.3% ) Tecentriq (atezolizumab) plus pemetrexed and platinum-based chemo (cisplatin or carboplatin) for the first-line treatment of non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed a 40% improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemo alone. Specifically, (median?) PFS in the Tecentriq group was 7.6 months versus 5.2 months in the chemo only group.

The co-primary endpoint of overall survival has not matured (final results expected next year).

The data were presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Toronto.

Previously: Roche's Tecentriq shows treatment benefit in late-stage lung cancer study (July 19)