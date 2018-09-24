Amalgamated Bank rises 1.1% after Q2 beats consensus

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) rises 1.1% after reporting Q2 EPS beat consensus by 6 cents in its first quarterly earnings report since its initial public offering last month.

Earlier shares rose as much as 2.6%.

Q2 core earnings rose to $11.8M, or 40 cents per share, compared with $1.0M, or 4 cents in the year ago quarter, partly reflecting its May 2018 acquisition of New Resource Bank.

Q2 loan growth of $306.2M, or 22% on an annualized basis, from Dec. 31, 2017.

Net interest margin rose to 3.56% from 3.43% in Q1 and 3.12% in Q2 2017.

Net interest income increased to $36.7M from $32.8M in Q1 and $29.8M in the year-ago period.

Previously: Amalgamated Bank closes IPO of 7.7M shares at $15.50 each (Aug. 13)