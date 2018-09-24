NY Post: Hefty Arconic price tag could scare off potential bidders

A leveraged buyout of Arconic (ARNC -3% ) has hit a snag, as potential bidders including Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), KKR and a group including Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), have grown concerned about price, NY Post reports.

ARNC sells parts to an aerospace sector that is at a cyclical high point, pushing up the potential price tag toward a possible $20B leveraged buyout, according to the report.

With the possible purchase price rising as orders from Boeing and other suppliers pick up, a buyer would need the capital structure in place to protect itself in roughly five years, when the cycle may reverse and demand for airplane parts may fall, a concern that could limit the amount of leverage a buyer may be prepared to place on the business.