L3 acquires ASV Global, strengthens its unmanned maritime capabilities

L3 Technologies (LLL -1% ) announced the acquisition of ASV Global, LLC, a leading unmanned surface vessel and autonomous vessel control systems company. The acquisition strategically enhances L3’s full spectrum of unmanned maritime capabilities. The new company will be known as L3 ASV.

“The addition of L3 ASV enables us to deliver both unmanned surface and undersea vehicle technologies to an expanded international customer base and take a prime contractor position on major unmanned systems”, commented Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s Chairman, CEO and President.