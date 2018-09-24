Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone XS Max has 4x sales of XS

Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with details about last week’s launch of Apple’s (AAPL +0.9% ) iPhone XS and XS Max.

Kuo thinks the iPhone XS Max is selling 3x to 4x better than the XS with most consumers opting for the 256GB (or middle) models. Kuo says there could be a shortage of 512GB models since Samsung is the primary supplier of the NAND flash chips.

The analyst raises his estimates for iPhone XS Max shipments 5% to 10% for 2H18, which will help maintain his prior estimate of 75M to 80M iPhone sales despite lower XS sales, and is confident the sales will continue to grow in the holiday quarter.

The popularity combo of the Max and 256GB storage size could shoot the average selling price for iPhones to above the expected $750 to $770 range.

Apple’s Watch Series 4 is selling better than expected and Kuo increases his estimate for the year from 18M to 18.5M to 19.5M.

