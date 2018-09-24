Cardiac device makers in the green on positive data at industry conference

Medical device makers operating in the cardiology space are seeing a spike in buying, stoked by the release of positive trial data from several participants at the Transcatheter Therapeutics Conference in San Diego.

Abbott (ABT +3.2% ) announced successful results from its COAPT study that showed the use of its MitraClip device plus medical therapy in patients with secondary mitral regurgitation (leaky heart valve) was superior to medial therapy alone.

Selected tickers: (EW +6.4% )(MDT +0.4% )(BSX +1% )

Previously: Medtronic's Resolute Onyx DES beats Biotronik's Orsiro stent in real-world study (Sept. 24)

Previously: FDA OKs Boston Scientific's Eluvia DES; shares up 1% premarket (Sept. 24)