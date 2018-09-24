McDonald's to reorganize business segments after key exec resigns

McDonald's (MCD -1.1% ) announces that Doug Goare is resigning from the company after forty years on the job. The retirement will be effective on December 31.

Goare most recently held the key position of president of the International Lead Markets business and was the chief restaurant officer at the company.

McDonald’s says after Goare steps down it will operate under a new organizational structure with three global business segments - the U.S., International Operated Markets and International Developmental Licensed Markets.

CEO Steve Easterbrook on the transition: "The organisation we created as we were beginning our turnaround in 2015 helped us make decisions more quickly, act with greater agility and strengthen the performance of our markets. This new organisational structure provides us the opportunity to continue building on our progress, making sure McDonald’s remains positioned to run great restaurants and better serve our customers."

Source: Press Release