Windstream boosts tech force to support Kinetic demand

Windstream (WIN +0.4% ) says it's hiring up in the field to keep up with customer demand for new Kinetic services.

The company says it's hired 450 additional field technicians across 18 states over the past year, and projects hiring 100 more before year-end.

That would bring the local tech force to almost 3,000.

That's due to residential and small business demand for Kinetic, says Windstream's Jeff Small: "In fact, we have now seen six consecutive months of consumer broadband growth through August."