Citi sees another 5x upside in Amarin

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) has skyrocketed more than 200% to $10.15 today after its fish oil capsule showed big benefits in a trial of more than 8K patients with elevated risk of heart issues.

Assuming the expanded REDUCE-IT label is granted, Citi sees peak sales of a whopping $2.7B. That assumes only about 2M of the 50B-70B eligible patients are treated. The team there sees upside to $50 per share, with Amarin being a strong acquisition target. Source: Notable Calls

Also on the move on the news is Acasti Pharma (ACST +26.9% ), whose heart pill candidate CaPre is mostly made up of omega-3 fatty acids.

