Pacific ventures acquires Convenient Wholesalers of America

Pacific Ventures (OTCPK:PACV +9.7% ) announced the acquisition Convenient Wholesalers of America, Inc., a standard and registered distribution company that is involved in the distribution of food, beverages and general merchandise to retailers, households, hotels, restaurants, mom and pop markets, liquor stores, gas stations and others.

This acquisition could bring $40M additional revenue annually. It is anticipated to close on or before December 31, 2018.

“We believe this acquisition significantly enhances our food and beverage distribution business with expansion to the southeast and will accelerate our sales of SnoBar. In addition to their existing footprint, we have identified opportunities to further expand Convenient Wholesalers of America’s geography and accelerate its business growth”, commented Ms. Shannon Masjedi, President and CEO of Pacific Venture Group.