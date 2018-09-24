Choice Hotels to grow Cambria brand

Choice Hotels (CHH -1.1% ) announces that it entered into an agreement with an affiliate of Oz Real Estate for a co-investment platform to accelerate the development of Cambria Hotels in the U.S.

The company says it board approved a $250M capital investment in growing the Cambria footprint.

CEO update: "The Cambria Hotels brand continues to drive success for Choice Hotels and, as evidenced by signing this LOI, we are attracting some of the largest institutional real estate investment groups in the world. The LOI with Oz Real Estate signals our companies' commitment to the brand through a contemplated 50-50 joint-venture agreement that could result in building as many as 50 Cambria Hotels in strong corporate travel markets."

Source: Press Release