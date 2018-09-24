Germany orders Deutsche Bank to do more to prevent money laundering: Reuters

Deutsche Bank (DB -0.3% ) is ordered to do more to prevent money laundering and "terrorist financing," and a third party has been appointed to monitor its progress, Reuters reports.

Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, known as BaFin, says this is the first time it's made such an appointment relating to money laundering.

Neither Deutsche Bank nor BaFin gave details about the measures the bank would be required to adopt.

