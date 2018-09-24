Spectrum Pharma down 4% following release of updated data on poziotinib in lung cancer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI -4.1% ) slips on average volume following its announcement of interim data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating pan-HER inhibitor poziotinib in heavily pretreated patients with EGFR exon 20-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The results were presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Toronto.

The objective response rate so far is 43%, down from 58% announced several weeks ago and 64% in April.

Median progression-free survival (PFS) to date is 5.5 months.

Initial responses were observed in 50% (n=6/12) of evaluable patients with HER2 exon 20-mutant NSCLC. Median PFS is currently 5.1 months.

Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss the results.

Previously: Spectrum Pharma's poziotinib continues to show positive action in mid-stage lung cancer study; shares up 7% premarket (Sept. 6)