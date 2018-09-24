Snap jumps on visual-shopping deal with Amazon

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) jumped to its session high and is now up 1% on word that it's partnering with Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) to allow shopping directly from Snapchat.

Users will be able to use visual search by pointing the app's camera at an item and quickly locate and buy it from Amazon without leaving the app.

The search also works by pointing at a product barcode.

Snap says it's rolling the feature out slowly to all users.