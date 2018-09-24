Trade disputes weigh on CEOs' hiring, investment plans

The Business Roundtable's Q3 CEO Economic Outlook Index declines slightly as uncertainty surrounding trade issues are starting to make a negative impact, especially on capital investment.

Almost two-thirds of responding CEOs said that recent tariffs, trade policy changes, and uncertainty over trade-related actions will have a "moderate or significant negative effect" on their companies' capital investment decisions over the next six months.

The index fell to 109.3 from 11.1 in Q2, but is still well above its historical average of 81.6.

CEOs' plans for hiring fell 2.9 points to 92.6 in Q3 and plans for capital investment fell 4.4 points to 103.2.

