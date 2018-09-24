Crude oil rallies to highs of the day; energy shares surging

Crude oil climbs to highs of the day amid a tightening oil market and OPEC leaders signaling they would not raise production for now; Brent crude breaches $81/bbl for the first time in four years, +3% to $81.19/bbl, with WTI crude +2.4% to $72.48/bbl.

In its latest market outlook, J.P. Morgan says "a spike to $90/bbl is likely" in the coming months thanks to U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil exports, which have been falling sharply and could lead to a loss of 1.5M bbl/day from the market.

Commodity traders Trafigura and Mercuria think Brent could rise to $90 by Christmas and pass $100 in early 2019, forecasting nearly 2M bbl/day of crude could be taken out of the market.

The current bout of upward buying pressures likely will persist through to the end of the year, says PVM Oil Associates analyst Stephen Brennock, but "the oil balance in the early part of 2019 makes very bad reading for oil bulls with a sizable supply surplus penciled in by the leading energy agencies."

Among oil and gas stocks: XOM +1.6% , CVX +0.7% , BP +1.4% , RDS.A +1.2% , COP +1.4% , MRO +1.3% , MPC +2.7% , PXD +1.2% , DVN +1.8% , APA +2.9% , CLR +3.5% , APC +1.8% , CHK +4.6% , CRC +16% , RIG +0.9% , ESV +3.9% , NE +3.8% , OAS +5% .

