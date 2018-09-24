LabCorp takes issue with dismissal of lawsuit over Medicare cuts for lab testing; shares down 2%

LabCorp (LH -2% ) is down on below-average volume in response to its announcement that a district court has dismissed its lawsuit aimed at stopping the implementation of Medicare reimbursement cuts for laboratory testing.

The company remains hopeful that it can stop the action. It says the court stated that its arguments raise "important questions" about the data gathering by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), adding that it is "evaluating its options."