U.S. Bank starts digital small business lending

U.S. Bank (USB -1.1% ) launches a new, fully digital option for small businesses to apply for and receive a loan or line of credit.

The application can be completed on any device–mobile, tablet or computer– and if approved, it will allow the borrower to review their loan details and electronically sign their closing documents.

Single-owner businesses in U.S. Bank's 25-state market can apply for up to $250,000.

