J&J launches 10-year initiative to end tuberculosis

Ahead of a UN meeting on tuberculosis (TB), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.7% ) announces a 10-year commitment to advance new treatments for the disease. Key points:

Improve detection: The company will partner with molecular diagnostics developer Cepheid in India to train healthcare professionals to improve patient referrals for TB diagnosis and treatment. They will partner in China to improve access to molecular tests for high-risk populations and train healthcare professionals on TB diagnosis and treatment.

Ensuring affordable access to treatment: J&J will offer a non-commercial special price for bedaquiline in 130 low- and middle-income countries. The discount will also be extended to non-governmental organizations buying through the Stop TB Partnership's Global Drug Facility.

Accelerating R&D for new treatments: J&J will "significantly accelerate" the development of next-generation treatments and regimens.