Marathon, Andeavor shareholders OK merger, creating largest U.S. refiner

Shareholders of Marathon Petroleum (MPC +3.1%) and Andeavor (ANDV +2.9%) have voted to approve a merger to create the largest U.S. oil refiner, surpassing Valero Energy (VLO +3.4%).
MPC, currently the second largest U.S. refiner, will acquire ANDV, ranked no. 5, in a deal valued at $35.6B including debt.
Separately, two refineries owned by ANDV are among six with direct access to oil out of the Permian Basin that are making margins above $15/bbl ($9M/day) when processing West Texas Intermediate, West Texas Sour or a mix of the two, according to a Morningstar report.
The refineries also include one each run by VLO, HollyFrontier (HFC +5.1%), Delek US Holdings (DK +2.6%), and a joint venture by Philips 66 (PSX +1.8%) and Cenovus Energy (CVE +2.9%).
