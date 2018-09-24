Marathon, Andeavor shareholders OK merger, creating largest U.S. refiner

Shareholders of Marathon Petroleum (MPC +3.1% ) and Andeavor (ANDV +2.9% ) have voted to approve a merger to create the largest U.S. oil refiner, surpassing Valero Energy (VLO +3.4% ).

MPC, currently the second largest U.S. refiner, will acquire ANDV, ranked no. 5, in a deal valued at $35.6B including debt.

Separately, two refineries owned by ANDV are among six with direct access to oil out of the Permian Basin that are making margins above $15/bbl ($9M/day) when processing West Texas Intermediate, West Texas Sour or a mix of the two, according to a Morningstar report.