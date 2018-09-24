Data443 forms strategic partnership with Online Business Systems, Inc.

LandStar (OTCPK:LDSR) annouces that Data443 has secured a strategic partnership with Online Business Systems to ain greater visibility across North America and be leveraged to support the risk, security, and privacy needs of the many customers served by Online.

“Despite the rapid uptick in privacy compliance regulations worldwide such as the EU’s GDPR and the California Consumer Privacy Act, there is still a widespread lack of good data governance and security practices in the enterprise and small- and medium-sized business markets,” said Jason Remillard, CEO of LandStar and founder of Data443. “A proven consultancy like Online can be a true asset in helping companies navigate the path to better data governance and security practices. We are very pleased to be working with them to help their customers gain control over their data assets and be more confident in their compliance response.”