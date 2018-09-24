Duke Energy says river arsenic, metals elevated slightly in Sutton flooding

Duke Energy (DUK -0.2% ) says water quality tests on the Cape Fear River in North Carolina near its flooded Sutton Power Plant show elevated levels of arsenic and heavy metals downstream from last week's dam breach of one of the plant’s coal ash containment ponds.

But levels remain “well within the rigorous state water quality standards in place to protect the environment,” DUK says; for example, the highest test result for arsenic was 0.00111 mg/liter of water, well below the 0.05 mg limit set in state standards.

DUK says it cannot yet categorically rule the possibility that some coal ash made its way into the Cape Fear River "but the important thing right now is that the water quality has not been harmed."